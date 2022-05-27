US construction industry IT recruitment activity drops 8.1% in April 2022

The US’s construction industry registered an 8.1% drop in IT hiring activity in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring is decreased by 3.6% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

Out of the construction industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.01% share in April 2022, recording a decrease of 0.84% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in the US’s construction industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.31% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s construction industry in April 2022.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.77% in April 2022, registering a 13.39% decline over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 13.64% share, a decrease of 28.03% over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 11.21%, registering a 54.83% decline from March 2022.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 8%, down 1.98% over the previous month.

Top five construction companies in the US’s IT recruitment activity in April 2022

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 17.27% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of the US’s construction industry during April 2022 over March 2022.

Honeywell International posted 262 IT jobs in April 2022 and registered a drop of 35.15% over the previous month, followed by General Electric with 203 jobs and a 12.15% growth. Black & Veatch with 186 IT jobs and Komatsu with 125 jobs, recorded a 39.02% decline and a 30.21% growth, respectively, while KBR recorded an increase of 26.37% with 115 job postings during April 2022.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.52%, down by 20.09% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 26.22% share, registered a decline of 42.95% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.87% share, down 20.45% over March 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.39%, recording a month-on-month decline of 81.25%.