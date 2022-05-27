Vinci’s IT hiring activity declines 7.7% in April 2022

France-based company Vinci’s IT hiring declined 7.7% in April 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 21.18% in April 2022 when compared with March 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 2.09% share in the company’s total hiring activity in April 2022, and recorded a 0.09% growth over the last three-month average share.

Related

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Vinci IT hiring in April 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Vinci, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 69.92% in April 2022, and a 21.82% drop over March 2022, while Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a share of 11.38% in April 2022, and registered a decline of 22.22%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 8.94% in April 2022, a 42.11% drop from March 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Vinci

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global construction IT hiring activity in April 2022 with a 98.37% share, which marked a 26.67% drop over the previous month.

North America stood next with 1.63%, registering a 50% month-on-month decline.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s construction industry IT hiring activity with a 37.4% share in April 2022, a 12.2% growth over March 2022. France featured next with a 25.2% share, down 11.43% over the previous month. Belgium recorded a 22.76% share, a decline of 44% compared with March 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Vinci IT hiring activity in April 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.67%, down by 38.35% from March 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.14% share, a growth of 23.81% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.2% share, down 11.76% over March 2022.