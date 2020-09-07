Focus:
News
-
4 September 2020
Georgia Tech reveals upgrades to Bobby Dodd Stadium
Georgia Tech Athletics has revealed several upgrades to the Bobby Dodd Stadium, which is located at Historic Grant Field in Atlanta, the US.
-
2 September 2020
PORR completes excavation pit for Franklinturm in Zurich
PORR SUISSE has reached the first construction milestone of Franklinturm in Zurich, Switzerland, with the completion of the excavation pit for the underground storeys.
-
31 August 2020
Brookfield Properties, ASM Global to redevelop Sports Arena in US
City of San Diego’s selection committee has selected Brookfield Properties and ASM Global’s proposal for redeveloping the Sports Arena and surrounding property in the US into a new destination.
-
28 August 2020
University of Wollongong in Dubai opens new campus
University of Wollongong in Dubai (UOWD) has opened its new campus, which features a modern architectural design combining traditional and innovative learning spaces.
-
26 August 2020
William & Mary unveils design concept of slavery memorial
William & Mary, a research university in the US, has submitted a finalised design concept for the Memorial to the African Americans Enslaved to the Board of Visitors.
-
24 August 2020
Construction starts on Village Gardens residential development in the US
Non-profit Homestead Community Land Trust and Edge Developers have started construction on Village Gardens, an affordable homeownership development of 16 homes, in the Leschi / Central District neighbourhood of Seattle,...
-
21 August 2020
COVID-19: Poll finds business sentiment is improving
The COVID-19 pandemic has cast doubts on the future prospects of businesses as customers remain wary of spending amid uncertainty. Verdict has been running a poll to assess the business...
-
21 August 2020
Zaha Hadid Architects reveals design for football stadium in China
Zaha Hadid Architects has revealed design for the new Xi’an International Football Centre in Xi’an’s Fengdong New District, China.
-
19 August 2020
Home Group selects Ask and BAM to deliver new city centre office in UK
Housing association Home Group has selected Ask Real Estate and BAM Construction to deliver its new head office in Strawberry Lane in Newcastle city centre, UK.
-
17 August 2020
KB Home opens new home community in California, US
KB Home has announced the opening of Ashbury, its new single-family home community in the San Francisco Bay Area neighbourhood in Oakley, California, US.