Thai architecture studio All(zone) chosen to design Melbourne’s MPavilion

Image: All(zone) had designed Thailand's MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum in Chiang Mai. Credit: MPavilion.

Thailand-based architecture studio All(zone) has been selected by Naomi Milgrom Foundation to design Melbourne’s MPavilion, an annual architecture commission.

All(zone) will become the ninth firm to design a pavilion for this commission, which is similar to the Serpentine Pavilion in London.

The design and build details of this year’s MPavilion will be revealed in July while its installation at Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Gardens is scheduled for November.

It will open to the public on 17 November and will be relocated to a permanent location in Melbourne, following the summer installation.

The pavilion, which is funded by the Naomi Milgrom Foundation (NMF), will be used as a venue to hold events, workshops, performances, and talks.

Led by Rachaporn Choochuey, All(zone) has designed Thailand’s first contemporary art museum, the MAIIAM Contemporary Art Museum in Chiang Mai.

The NMF stated that the Bangkok practice was selected because of its focus on sustainability and commitment to using local materials to build projects.

NMF founder, businesswoman and philanthropist Naomi Milgrom said that the studio “demonstrates how architecture and design can contribute to creating sustainable cities”

Milgrom further added: “Rachaporn’s architectural approach to ‘the art of living lightly’ and creating spaces with people and the environment at the heart of her practice demonstrates how architecture and design can contribute to creating sustainable, equitable cities.”

“With their commitment to designing built environments where people can feel at home in the world, All(zone) are known for their lively projects which reuse and recycle local materials in bold and innovative new ways.”

Every year, a different architect is chosen to design the MPavilion.

In 2019, architect Murcutt built a minimal pavilion beneath a linear ‘lantern’ roof.

As with the earlier pavilions, Murcutt-built pavilion has since been relocated to a permanent location in the city.

The first pavilion was built in 2014 by Melbourne-based architect Sean Godsell.

Pavilions since then have been designed by various firms including Indian practice Studio Mumbai, and Dutch studio OMA.