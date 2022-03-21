Bloom Holding launches all-inclusive community project in UAE

This gated community will feature over 4,000 homes. Credit: Bloom Holdings.

Bloom Holding has launched Bloom Living, an all-inclusive community, located in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This gated community, to be built in an area of more than 2.2 million square metres, will have over 4,000 homes including, villas, townhouses, and apartments, to meet the different requirements of residents of all generations.

Its architecture will be a fusion of a rustic Mediterranean style and traditional Spanish design, with contemporary touches.

The neighbourhoods in this community are named in line with the theme. The first phase has been called Cordoba, following the Andalusian city.

Situated near Zayed City and Abu Dhabi International Airport, Bloom Living will be constructed in several phases. Cordoba is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.

Bloom Living is claimed to be aligned with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 that lays emphasis on diversity, inclusivity, and a standard of living.

The town centre at the project will include a plaza with several food, beverage, and retail shops for residents and visitors. It will also feature a healthcare clinic, and many other facilities, within walking distance.

The project will have a large lake as the focal point, around which people can meet, walk, run and cycle. The pathways around the lake will link to all amenities and neighbourhoods.

For various recreational activities, there would also be agro parks, swimming pools, and gyms.

The townhouses within the Cordoba neighbourhood will feature units ranging from two-and three-bedroom.

Bloom Holding CEO Carlos Wakim said: “The launch of Bloom Living, our flagship community development in Abu Dhabi, marks a significant milestone for Bloom Properties. With Bloom Living, we aim to offer a fully integrated community that goes far beyond providing a nice place to live. Our multi-generational community has everything one could possibly need to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.”