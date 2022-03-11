Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
March 11, 2022

Graham-led consortium to deliver new housing development in Edinburgh

The new development will include the construction of around 600 new mixed-tenure homes.

Graham
Illustration of the new housing development at Meadowbank, Edinburgh. Credit: GRAHAM Group.

The City of Edinburgh Council has appointed a consortium led by construction firm Graham for a regeneration housing development at Meadowbank, Edinburgh, UK.

Named Edinburgh Meadowbank Group (EDMB), the consortium is made up of Graham, Panacea Property Development and Miller Homes.

The council’s finance and resources committee formally approved EDMB with an aim to create one of the capital’s ‘greenest neighbourhoods’ by integrating low-carbon, low-car infrastructure along with energy-efficient homes.

Located adjacent to the new Meadowbank Sports Centre off London Road, the new development will include the construction of nearly 600 new mixed-tenure homes for sale and rent.

Graham stated that at least 35% of the new homes will be affordable with fully wheelchair-adapted.

The new development is said to be a strategic part of the wider Meadowbank Masterplan of the City of Edinburgh Council.

It will also include a proposed GP surgery along with space for many commercial and community uses.

Graham Investment Projects managing director John McDonald said: “Our vision for the project is to create a ‘sustainable community’ in every sense. We are focused on working collaboratively with the Council and the local community to create a vibrant, safe and sustainable new neighbourhood where people are proud to live, work and socialise.

“We have prioritised quality placemaking within our proposals and have developed intelligent solutions that will respond to climate change and help to address fuel poverty through low carbon, energy-efficient systems.”

Together with EMA Architects, EDMB plans to begin design and pre-construction works at the project by early next year before the start of construction work.

