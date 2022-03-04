ISG wins contract to build new education campus in Wales

The education campus will become home to Riverbank School, the Cantonian High School and the Woodlands High School. Credit: ISG.

Cardiff Council has selected ISG as the preferred bidder to design and construct a new education campus in the Fairwater district, Cardiff, Wales.

The new joint education campus will become home to the Riverbank School, the Cantonian High School and the Woodlands High School.

ISG’s scope of work under the contract involves a detailed design and construction process for the project.

This will include the temporary accommodation associated with the project.

Work on the proposed project involves replacing Cantonian High School buildings with a new building on the same site.

The school will be expanded to eight forms of entry from six forms of entry with sixth form provision for up to 250 students.

It also includes the expansion of the specialist resource base (SRB) for learners with an autism spectrum condition (ASC) to 30 places in the new school buildings.

Additionally, Woodlands High School and Riverbank School will be relocated to the Fairwater Campus site from their current site adjacent to Trelai Park, with increased capacities to 240 and 112 places, respectively.

The new joint education campus will also provide comprehensive facilities for public use after school hours.

ISG Wales Construction business regional director Richard Skone said: “The scale and ambition of this pioneering project are transformative both from an educational co-location perspective and its operationally net-zero carbon commitment and targets for reducing embodied carbon.

“When we also factor in our collective focus on driving social value legacy from this considerable community investment, Fairwater campus is undoubtedly one of the most eagerly anticipated exemplar projects for smart and ethical development in Wales.”

Work on the education campus, which is subject to planning and procurement, is anticipated to commence in 2023.