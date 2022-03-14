KB Home opens new single-family community in Arizona, US

The Enclaves at Desert Oasis in Surprise, Arizona, US. Credit: Business Wire / KB Home.

KB Home has opened its new single-family home community, The Enclaves at Desert Oasis, located in Surprise, Arizona, US.

The new community is situated at North 179th Avenue and West Patton Road north of US Highway 60 and Loop 303.

Each KB home has been designed to be ENERGY STAR certified as quality construction techniques and materials were used.

The homes also deliver an enhanced indoor environment, including low or zero-VOC products and high-performance ventilation systems.

Their features are guided by the Indoor airPLUS standards of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Enclaves at Desert Oasis community homes feature various design characteristics such as kitchens that are spacious, expansive bedroom suites, storage space and backyards.

Ranging in sizes from approximately 1,500ft² to 2,600ft², the community’s floorplans include up to five bedrooms and three baths.

Furthermore, The Enclaves at Desert Oasis features amenities including a volleyball court, a park, a pool, walking trails and an on-site K–8 school.

KB Home Phoenix division president Kevin McAndrews said: “Our new homes at The Enclaves at Desert Oasis are situated in a popular master plan in Surprise, Arizona, and convenient to the US Highway 60 and Loop 303.

“The new community features family-friendly amenities and is close to shopping, dining, entertainment and outdoor recreation.

“As with other KB Home communities, The Enclaves at Desert Oasis will offer home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

The company stated that the new community is located in close proximity to the Aquarium & Safari Park, Wildlife World Zoo, as well as sports and entertainment venues like Gila River Arena, State Farm Stadium, Peoria Sports Complex and Surprise Stadium.