Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Range Developments has appointed construction and design / build company NH International as the main structural contractor for its Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort development.

The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada project, which is Range Developments’ third project in the Caribbean, will be part of the luxury portfolio of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas.

The development is expected to create hundreds of jobs for Grenadians.

Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is a government-approved project under its citizenship-by-investment programme. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Range Developments managing director and board member Kamal Shehada said: “We are excited to welcome the team of NH onboard and entrust them with construction of our third citizenship-by-investment project in the Caribbean.



“We have already built a successful business relationship with NH and the synergies in our teams’ work will only have a positive impact on the construction process.”

NH International also served as the structural contractor of Range Developments’ project, the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica, which opened last year. Recently, the company also completed the refurbishment of the Rex Resort in Grenada.

Grenada Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell said: “We are delighted that the project has advanced to this stage. Range is a key partner in the development of Grenada’s tourism industry, bringing much-needed investment and hundreds of employment opportunities for our people given the very challenging environment that we are currently facing.

NH International executive chairman Emile Elias said: “We pledge our continuing contribution towards the development potential of Grenada’s tourism sector and look forward to partnering once again with Range Developments on this prestigious initiative that is the epitome of luxury and sustainability.”