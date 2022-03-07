Scarborough wins approval for next stage of $1.32bn mixed-use scheme

Illustration of Plots E & N, Middlewood Locks. Credit: Scarborough Group International.

Scarborough Group International (SGI) has secured planning approval from Salford City Council for the next phase of the $1.32bn (£1bn) Middlewood Locks scheme in the UK.

Last July, the company submitted plans for the next phases of the mixed-use development, which includes residential and commercial facilities, as well as areas of public realm for the ten-acre plot of land that is remaining.

This connects the existing Middlewood Locks and Salford community through the Ordsall Chord railway arches to Manchester city centre.

For the next phase of the Middlewood Locks scheme, the first reserved matters consent includes the development of 659 residential apartments in two towers, one will be part 28 storeys and part ten storeys connected by a podium garden.

The second block will be part 32 storeys and part 11 storeys along with ground and first-floor commercial space of around 18,000ft².

The second reserved matters consent was provided for the construction of 250 residential apartments, which will be delivered within an L-shaped block rising from 15 storeys to 11 storeys.

It will also include 4,500ft² of commercial space with an extensive public realm.

Both plots will feature under-croft parking, electric charging points and bicycle storage.

SGI Residential Sales and Marketing director Nicola Wallis said: “We are absolutely delighted that planning has been approved for a further 909 much needed new homes at Middlewood Locks.

“We have a strong and vibrant community and we are already seeing great demand from our existing residents for the homes in the Railings as they look to take the next step in their home buying journey.

“Middlewood Locks is a walkable neighbourhood, which is close to the city centre, has beautiful public realm, canalside walks and great amenities which makes this a very desirable place for our customers to make their home.”

The development is being delivered by SGI along with its joint venture partners Hualing Group and Singaporean property development and investment firm Metro Holdings.