Stantec to provide design services for the Mississauga Hospital project

Illustration of the Mississauga Hospital in Ontario, Canada. Credit: Stantec.

Design and engineering firm Stantec has been selected to provide design services for the Mississauga Hospital project of Trillium Health Partners (THP) in Ontario, Canada.

The company’s scope of work under the contract involves offering services such as planning, design and conformance for the project.

Work on the project is a complete replacement of the existing hospital. It is an important part of THP’s plan to construct a new healthcare facility that will serve the growing and diverse community.

The new Mississauga Hospital will be spread across 2.8 million square feet and will increase flexibility to respond to future healthcare challenges.

It will feature modern hospital facilities and technology and the operating rooms will be increased from the current 14 to 23.

The replacement facility will provide over 950 beds to meet the needs of the growing Mississauga community. It will nearly triple THP’s care capacity.

Stantec stated that the new hospital will continue to deliver specialised care through regional programmes like the regional centre for advanced cardiac surgery, neurosurgery services and many more.

Stantec principal Suzanne Crysdale said: “Critical health infrastructure like the Trillium Health Partners’ Mississauga site are essential to advance quality healthcare in Ontario and keep our diverse communities healthy.

“We are exceptionally proud to design a place which enhances community cohesion and where patients feel welcomed, safe, and comforted while receiving advanced care.”

In recent years, the company has designed healthcare projects for THP in Ontario including Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s new patient care wing and Centre for Addiction and Mental Health’s Phase 1C Redevelopment.

It has also designed Brockville General Hospital’s Phase 2 Complex Continuing Care, the Mental Health and Rehabilitation project and the Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital’s new 1.2-million-square-foot facility.