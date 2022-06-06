Stockland’s DA receives approval for North Sydney workplace scheme

Australian property development company Stockland’s development application (DA) for a contemporary workplace scheme in North Sydney, Australia, has secured approval.

This approval is considered a major milestone for the ‘Affinity Place’ scheme.

The workplace scheme is located in a key location within the North Sydney Central Business District (CBD), a precinct that is presently undergoing a major transformation.

With 51 storeys, this is the tallest building to be approved by the North Sydney Council.

It will feature approximately 59,000m² of commercial office and retail space, end-of-trip facilities, and car and bicycle parking facilities.

Stockland CEO for commercial property Louise Mason said: “We are pleased to have received development approval for Affinity Place, allowing us to progress our vision for contemporary workplaces designed to meet the future needs of companies and employees, and be part of North Sydney’s transformation.

“A priority of Stockland’s strategy is to increase our portfolio of quality workplace assets, capitalising on long term trends in urbanisation and urban renewal.

“Affinity Place will be among the most sustainable buildings in North Sydney, contributing positively to Stockland’s and our future tenants’ drive towards net-zero carbon.”

The project’s design features a publicly accessible pedestrian link from Walker Street to Little Spring Street, offering easy access to the new Metro station.

The top of the building will have a sky garden, providing views of Sydney Harbour and the CBD.

The site is also accessible by train, bus, ferry, bike, and road, and lies approximately 200m from the new Victoria Cross Metro Station, which will link North Sydney to the Sydney CBD in nearly three minutes.

The project will feature large contemporary side-core floor plates to increase views and access to daylight.

It will include an activated lobby and flexible spaces, providing co-working opportunities, social or community spaces, wellness areas, and outdoor landscaped terraces, while also promoting an integration of green space and natural light.

Stockland executive general manager of development for commercial property Gavin Boswarva, said: “We believe organisations will continue to be attracted to landmark workplaces that exhibit design excellence within a dynamic and prosperous city centre. Our design will create a contemporary tower with efficient and flexible floors that will allow the curation of a variety of workspaces to suit preferred working styles and prioritise employee wellbeing.

“Tenants will enjoy floor plates that maximise harbour and city views, daylight, access to outdoor landscaped terraces and a rooftop sky garden, a unique offer for North Sydney, re-imagining the future of workplace and reinforcing connection with the local community,” said Gavin Boswarva.

Progress on the project is subject to the company’s final investment decision.