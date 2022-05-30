Winvic and Firethorn Trust break ground on Link Logistics Park in the UK

Winvic Construction and Firethorn Trust have broken ground on the new 42-acre industrial development, Link Logistics Park, in Ellesmere Port, UK.

The more than 760,000ft² industrial project will be developed on the former brownfield site. It will include a single unit spanning 655,000ft².

Winvic stated that the project is marked as its second contract awarded by Firethorn Trust, after completion of the Ascent Logistics Park, in Leighton Buzzard.

The base specification of Link Logistics Park includes 15% rooflight coverage, and 32 electric vehicle charging points.

The design also includes the capacity for full photovoltaic arrays in the future, and incorporates features for helping occupiers achieve their own operational sustainability.

A local carbon-neutral ‘Waste to Energy’ facility will also provide up to 25MV of power for the development.

Located immediately adjacent to Junction 7 of the M53, the new multi-modal industrial development will be delivered to net-zero carbon construction and BREEAM Excellent standards.

The first phase of development is scheduled to be available for early occupation in the fourth quarter of this year.

Winvic Industrial, Distribution and Logistics director Danny Nelson said: “Following the completion of the enabling works at Link Logistics Park in Ellesmere Port, we’re delighted to be able to start on site to create over 760,000ft² of net-zero carbon industrial space.

“Having worked with Firethorn Trust to deliver Ascent Logistics Park, an eight-facility net-zero carbon project, in less than 12 months, we have a fantastic relationship with their team and aim to exceed their expectations delivering this landmark 42-acre development.”

The company noted that the new industrial development is situated in close proximity to the Manchester shipping canal.