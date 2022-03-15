MIPIM 2022: Egypt’s new cities create an array of investment opportunities

Free Brochure

OpportunityEgypt: Building a sustainable future together From the swimmable lagoons and breathtaking views of the Mazarine Villas residential developments in New Alamein City to the commercial real estate opportunities in Sheikh Zayed’s Etapa Square, the New Egypt vision offers assets for every investor. This brochure by OpportunityEgypt offers an insiders view on the whole host of new cities and fresh developments that this ambitious project will bring as the country continues to build on its reputation as Africa’s best place to invest. by OpportunityEgypt Enter your details here to receive your free Brochure. Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Validation is Required Download free Brochure By clicking the Download Free Brochure button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the OpportunityEgypt privacy policy By downloading this Brochure, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Brochure.

Within the next 30–40 years, Egypt’s population is expected to grow from 100 million to as much as 180 million, so the new cities are essential in order to provide adequate amenities, employment, housing and infrastructure. The new cities will span some 580,000 acres and accommodate 30 million inhabitants.

They will be located in the provinces of Alamein, Assiut, Aswan, Beheira, Beni Suef, Cairo, Dakahlia, Giza, Luxor, Marsa Matrouh, Minya, North Sinai, Port Said, Qalyubia and Qena, while the largest new city is the New Administrative Capital, located east of Cairo.

Here we highlight five of the most exciting cities under development:

New Administrative Capital (NAC)

Location: Cairo Governate, 45km east of Cairo

Proposed population: 6.5 million

Status: Commenced in 2015

Total area: 170,000 acres

Main features:

The new administrative and financial capital of Egypt, housing the main government departments and ministries, foreign embassies, a central business district with 20 towers in the CBD and headquarters for 30 international banks adjacent to the government district.

Home to the Iconic Tower – Africa’s tallest tower with hotel, office and residential space.

Capital Park or the ‘Green River’ is an urban park spanning the length of the new capital at 35km (22 miles) long, aiming to be double the size of New York’s Central Park.

A total of 20 residential districts (35% high density, 50% medium density, 15% low density)

Phase 1 – eight residential districts, with more than 27 developers, 25 residential projects and eight commercial projects.

NAC will be a 100% smart city.

Investment opportunities:

Residential projects being delivered by more than 30 developers

44% of all units in phase 1 have been sold

85% of Food & Beverage opportunities have been sold/leased

80% of private healthcare opportunities have been agreed

95% of retail opportunities have been secured

87% of sports facilities have been delivered

New Alamein

Location: Matrouh Governate, 237km from Cairo

Proposed population: three million

Status: Commenced 2018

Total area: 48,000 acres

Main features:

A new generation of millennium cities. A summer resort and all-year-round destination. An iconic city for the Western North Coast.

Vision being a centre for tourism, education and government.

Residential districts, 10,000 social housing units, 15 towers under construction.

Presidential palace, cabinet offices, summer parliament and embassies.

3,000 acres for logistics.

5,000 acres of light industry.

The cities under construction are essential in order to provide adequate amenities, employment, housing and infrastructure for Egypt’s rapidly growing population. (Photo courtesy of OpportunityEgypt)

Investment opportunities:

Four residential developments

One higher education facility

Three tourism projects

33% of hotel development opportunities have been secured

New Aswan

Location: Aswan Governate, 881.9km from Cairo

Proposed population: Additional 850,000 to be added to existing population of 1.6 million

Status: Commenced 1999

Total area: 22,390 acres

Main features:

Tourism: The touristic strip project will attract investments into the city and it has a strategic location overlooking the Nile – 1,050 acres, located on the West Bank of the Nile, 6km long.

Active city: The 500-acre African Sports City. The city provides all kinds of health, sports and tourism facilities, while comprising a 2,000-acre industrial hub.

Amoun Island: 5.4 acres including luxury boutique-style hotel with 38 suites, lounge areas, private pools and a library.

Healthcare: Magdi Yacoub Center for Heart Disease and Research will serve not only local patients but also foreign patients, due to its proximity to Aswan International Airport, on a 37-acre site, with 80,000 beds.

A 2,651-acre industrial zone.

Investment opportunities:

Three residential developments

One higher education facility

One commercial opportunity

Galala City

Location: Suez Governate, in the Suez Canal Zone, the western side of the Gulf of Suez

Status: Commenced 2015

Total area: 17,000 acres

Main features:

Situated on the highest plateau in the Red Sea area between Ain Sokhna and Zafarana, 650m above sea level.

An industrial and educational hub on the western side of the Gulf of Suez.

Corniche walkway.

Galala coastal resort.

Water park.

Business district.

Olympic standard village.

Investment opportunities:

Four residential developments

One educational project

Three touristic developments

New Mansoura

Location: Governorates of Dakahlia, Kafr El Sheikh and Damietta, 130km from Cairo on the Mediterranean coast

Proposed population: Target 1 million population

Status: Commenced 2017

Total area: 5,193 acres

Main features:

15km tourist promenade (80% of Nile Corniche completed).

2km tourist marina.

15 commercial buildings including new shopping mall.

Three new public facilities including hospital and medical centres.

Investment opportunities:

Three residential developments

One commercial project

International investors and partners are being invited to launch discussions on how to support the development of the new cities via OpportunityEgypt at MIPIM 2022.

For more information and to arrange a meeting please, visit: https://opportunityegypt.com/exhibitions/